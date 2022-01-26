Story ProgressBack to home
Under 19 World Cup Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19 Live Score Updates
Under 19 World Cup Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19 Live Score Updates:Zimbabwe and Scotland clash in the Plate Quarter-Final 3 of the ongoing Under 19 World Cup at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.
Zimbabwe were at the third spot in Group C in the group stage round while Scotland finished at the last spot in Group D. PNG are yet to register their first win of the tournament while West Indies won one game against Scotland. Both the teams will look to give their best in the last phase of the tournament.
Here are the Live Updates of Under 19 World Cup Plate Quarter-Final 3 Match, Zimbabwe vs Scotland
Plate Quarter Final 3, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 26, 2022
Play In Progress
ZIM-U19
25/1 (4.4)
SCO-U19
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Zimbabwe Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.36
% chance to win
ZIM-U19 60%
SCO-U19 40%
Batsman
Matthew Welch
9 (15)
Panashe Taruvinga
0* (4)
Bowler
Charlie Peet
1/1 (2)
Jack Jarvis
0/0 (0.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
U19 World Cup, Zimbabwe vs Scotland Live
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run.
Leg bye, played towards mid wicket.
No run.
Wide.
Four! Played towards mid wicket.
2 runs, played towards mid on.