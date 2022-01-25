Under 19 World Cup, Ireland U19 vs Canada U19 Live Score Updates:Ireland and Canada clash in the Plate Quarter-Final 1 of the ongoing Under 19 World Cup at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Canada were at the last spot in Group A points table, while Ireland finished the group stage at the third spot in Group B. Ireland won just one game against Uganda in the group stage while Canada failed to win a single game in the group round. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Under 19 World Cup, Ireland U19 vs Canada U19 Plate Quarter-Final 2 Straight From Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba