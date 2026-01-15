India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: The stage is set as ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will kick-start from today with India taking on USA in the opening match in Bulawayo. Eyeing their record-extending sixth title, Ayush Mhatre and Co enter the tournament as one of the favourites. However, the biggest spotlight will be on 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who aims to shine at the biggest global stage in his cricketing career. In his tally, he has got a 38-ball century in IPL 2025 for Rajasthan Royals, the fastest 150 in men's List A cricket off 59 deliveries, and India's second-highest Youth ODI score of 171 off 95 balls. (Live Scorecard)

Live Updates of U19 World Cup 2026, Group A match between India and USA, straight from Bulawayo: