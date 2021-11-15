The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 came to an end on Sunday night with Aaron Finch's Australia winning their maiden global title in cricket's shortest format with a clinical 8-wicket win over Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand. The Kiwis chocked in the summit clash yet again, as they failed to put up a big enough total at the Dubai International Stadium. Captain Kane Williamson's fine knock of 85 meant the Blackcaps posted a record total (172/4) for a team batting first in a T20 World Cup final, but it was never going to be enough as conditions favoured the team batting second, as it had throughout the tournament. The duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh shared a 92-run stand to help the Aussies complete a comprehensive win.

There have been several great performances in the tournament. Here is a list of the top performers:

MOST RUNS

1) Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 303 runs @ 60.60 in 6 innings

2) David Warner (Australia) - 289 runs @ 48.16 in 7 innings

3) Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 281 runs @ 70.25 in 6 innings

4) Jos Buttler (England) - 269 runs @ 89.66 in 6 innings

5) Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) - 231 runs @ 46.20 in 6 innings

MOST WICKETS

1) Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 16 wickets @ 9.75 in 8 innings

2) Adam Zampa (Australia) - 13 wickets @ 12.07 in 7 innings

3) Trent Boult (New Zealand) - 13 wickets @ 13.30 in 7 innings

4) Shakib al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 11 wickets @ 11.18 in 6 innings

5) Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 11 wickets @ 15.90 in 7 innings

HIGHEST SCORES

1) Jos Buttler - 101* vs SL

2) Rassie van der Dussen - 94* vs England

3) Martin Guptill - 93 vs Scotland

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS

1) Adam Zampa - 5/19 vs Bangladesh

2) Mujeeb ur Rahman - 5/20 vs Scotland

3) Adil Rashid - 4/2 vs West Indies