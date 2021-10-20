Story ProgressBack to home
ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand Warm-Up Live Updates
ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand Warm-Up: While England failed to defend a big total against India in their opening warm-up match, the Kiwis were edged out by Australia. It will be a test of England's bowling against New Zealand's batsmen. While the Kiwis will have to England's big-hitting batsmen in check.
File photo of England's Jos Buttler© AFP
England and New Zealand are battling it out in either team's second warm-up match, ahead of the start of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi. While England failed to defend a big total against India in their opening warm-up match, the Kiwis were edged out by Australia. It will be a test of England's bowling against New Zealand's batsmen. While the Kiwis will have to England's big-hitting batsmen in check. England's designated captain Eoin Morgan, who has not been in great batting form, has said that he won't hesitate in dropping himself for the greater good of the team. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 13, ICC World Twenty20 Warm-up Matches, 2021, Oct 20, 2021
Play In Progress
ENG
148/5 (18.2)
NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.07
% chance to win
ENG 52%
NZ 48%
Batsman
Jonny Bairstow
30 (20)
Sam Billings
16* (10)
Bowler
Tim Southee
31/1 (3)
Kyle Jamieson
22/0 (2.2)
Eng vs NZ Live Updates
1 run.
2 runs.
Good-length delivery, outside off, moving in. Billings hangs back and looks to whip it across the line but misses. The ball zips past the off pole.
An appeal for caught behind, but the umpire is unmoved. Touch short, around off. Billings looks to pull it away but misses. Tim Seifert collects the ball behind the stumps and appeals, he think there is an under-edge. The umpire thinks otherwise.
WIDE! A length ball, outside the tramline. Billings leaves it alone. The umpire signals a wide and Southee is certainly not happy with the decision.
Another couple of runs in the same region! Around off, floated, Jonny works this one over covers and the man in the deep runs to his left and pushes the ball away from the ropes. Saves 2 for his side. 11 off this over.
Jonny Bairstow lofts this one over covers and collects a couple of runs. He is upping the tempo now.
An appeal for LBW but turned down by the umpire! Floated, around middle and leg, angling down, Jonny Bairstow lines up to play the reverse-sweep but misses and gets pinged on the pad. The umpire shakes his head when Mitchell Santner enquires.
FOUR! Well played by Jonny! He bags a boundary! Flatter, on middle and leg, Jonny Bairstow gets low and sweeps this past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
Around off, tossed up this time, Jonny Bairstow lofts this one nicely over the cover region and he collects a couple of runs.