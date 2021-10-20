England and New Zealand are battling it out in either team's second warm-up match, ahead of the start of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi. While England failed to defend a big total against India in their opening warm-up match, the Kiwis were edged out by Australia. It will be a test of England's bowling against New Zealand's batsmen. While the Kiwis will have to England's big-hitting batsmen in check. England's designated captain Eoin Morgan, who has not been in great batting form, has said that he won't hesitate in dropping himself for the greater good of the team. (LIVE SCORECARD)