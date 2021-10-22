Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg feels Pakistan will miss out on the semifinals of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup if they lose to arch-rivals India in their campaign-opener in Dubai on October 24. Pakistan face a hectic opening week in their campaign, taking in New Zealand two days after the India game and then Afghanistan another three days later. India, on the other hand, will have a little more breathing space before taking on New Zealand, whom they will meet in the second game of their campaign exactly a week after the opener against Pakistan.

For Babar Azam-led Pakistan, the opening game could go a long way in deciding their semifinal fate, according to Hogg.

Asked to name his four semifinal picks by former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta in the latter's YouTube channel, Hogg replied: "The teams that I think are going to go into the semis are England and West Indies from Group 1. From Group 2, I think it's going to be Pakistan and India."

The Australian then added the caveat about Pakistan. "But having said that, if Pakistan get beaten by India in the first game, they get a short turnaround to play New Zealand. I think that will be a huge factor on whether Pakistan go through or not. If Pakistan lose against India in the first game, I don't think they will get through. India will get through," Hogg elaborated.

India prepared for the showpiece event with comfortable victories in warm-up games against England and Australia. Pakistan, on the other hand, beat West Indies and then lost to South Africa in their warm-up games.