South Africa's march in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 came to a rude halt as they slumped to a loss against Netherlands. Coming into the Cricket World Cup match, hardly anybody would have expected the result but the Netherlands team kept the believe in themselves to cause a major upset against the world No. 3 ODI team South Africa. Netherlands, in a rain-curtailed match with the number of overs reduced to 43 per side, notched a good total of 245/8. In reply, South Africa could never stitch a great stand and managed just 207 in 42.5 overs.

Before the match, South Africa were placed third with a net run-rate of +2.360. After the loss, though their position did not change, their net run-rate got reduced to +1.385. Netherlands, so far the last team in the 10-team table, is currently ninth. India continue to lead the table.

Scott Edwards played a captain's knock to lead the Netherlands' remarkable recovery and take them to 245 for eight in a rain-hit game against South Africa in the World Cup on Tuesday.

Intermittent rain added an extra chill in the mountain air and reduced the game to 43-over a side contest.

South Africa expectedly opted to bowl amid the overcast sky and their bunch of formidable pacers including Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, got a lot out of the surface.

However, their death overs bowling left a lot to be desired as the Netherlands plundered 68 runs in the last five overs. The Netherlands were struggling at 140 for seven in the 34th over.

Edwards (78 off 69) shared an entertaining 64-run partnership off 37 balls with Roelof van der Merwe (29 off 19) towards the end of the innings to take the team past 200.

