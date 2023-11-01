World Cup 2023 Points Table:Things are suddenly looking slightly positive for the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. After losing four straight matches at the marquee event, the 1992 Cricket World Cup champions returned to winning ways with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday. The win catapulted them to the fifth spot with three wins in seven games. And now, they have more good news with New Zealand losing to South Africa in a Cricket World Cup match in Pune. (World Cup 2023 points table)

New Zealand lost the game to South Africa by 190 runs to be placed fourth in the points table.

According to the current points table, South Africa and India hold the top two places with 12 points each. New Zealand are fourth (8 points, 7 matches, NRR +0.484) while Australia are third (8 points, 6 matches, NRR +0.970). Pakistan are placed fifth (6 points, 7 games, NRR -0.024) and Afghanistan are sixth (6 points, 6 matches, NRR -0.718). With New Zealand's defeat, they are within touching distance of the next three teams in the points table.

Pakistan's next two matches are against New Zealand and England. If they can win those and other teams' results go their way, the side may have an outside chance of making it to the last four. However, Afghanistan and 7th-placed Sri Lanka (4 points, 6 matches, NRR -0.275) are also in contention. Afghanistan next face Netherlands, Australia and South Africa. Sri Lanka next face India, Bangladesh and New Zealand.



South Africa's in-form opener Quinton de Kock on Wednesday slammed his fourth hundred of the ICC World Cup 2023 and became the first batter from his country to cross the 500-run mark in a World Cup edition.

Meanwhile, The 30-year-old opener achieved this milestone during a match against New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune where he slammed a sublime century.

With his ton against the Kiwis, de Kock also equalled Kumar Sangakkara's record of four centuries in a single edition of the tournament. The Sri Lanka batter slammed four tons in the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma holds the top spot as he smashed five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

De Kock also matched Adam Gilchrist and Sangakkara's accomplishment of most 50+ scores by a wicket-keeper in a single World Cup edition. De Kock (22) has hit the most number of sixes as a wicketkeeper-batter at the ODI World Cup.

In an outstanding display of batting in the 50-over tournament, De Kock has hammered hundreds against Sri Lanka (100), Australia (109), Bangladesh (174) and New Zealand.

South Africa piled up yet another huge total in the World Cup, this time against New Zealand as they scored 357/4 riding on centuries by Rassie van der Dussen and De Kock.

