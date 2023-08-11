The preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI Cup 2023 are on and all teams are ready to give their sweat and blood to clinch the coveted titles. The craze among the fans is also increasing day by day as the squads for the marquee events are also being announced. Talking about the squad, Bangladesh on Friday appointed veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as their ODI captain for both the Asia Cup and the 2023 World Cup, which will begin in August and October, respectively.

Apart from the two marquee events, Bangladesh will also face New Zealand in a white ball series in late September before travelling to India for the World Cup beginning October 5.

"We have appointed Shakib as the captain for the Asia Cup and World Cup. The World Cup and Asia Cup squads will be announced tomorrow. The selectors will pick a squad of 17 members," said Nazmul Hassan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president.

Shakib has taken over from Tamim Iqbal, who was ruled out of the Asia Cup with a back injury.

Now, Shakib has become the Bangladesh captain in all three formats of the game. He has been the team's Test and T20I skipper since early last year.

Shakib's last assignment as ODI captain of Bangladesh was against Ireland at Malahide on May 12, 2017, and the match ended without a result.

In all, Shakib has led Bangladesh in 52 ODIs, 19 Tests and 39 T20Is, and his tenure at the helm, which started in 2009, has been marked with infrequent stints.

(With PTI Inputs)