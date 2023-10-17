Coming into Tuesday's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Netherlands, one would have hardly believed that the heavyweights Proteas were in for a shocker. But the Scott Edwards-led Netherlands believed in themselves. In the end, they scripted one of the best wins in ODI World Cup history by getting the better of world No. 3 South Africa. Netherlands, the world No. 14 ODI team in the world, played like a top side to stun South Africa, which has been one of the best sides in the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Batting first, in a 43-over-a-side match owing to rain delay, Netherlands notched a good total of 245/8 with their skipper Scott Edwards scoring a fantastic 69-ball 78*. In reply, South Africa's chase never really took as they were all out for 207 in 452.5 overs. This is Netherlands's third-ever World Cup win and their first since 2007.

"Wow ! What an effort by the Dutch. So much to like about the way they go about their business. Scott Edwards was sensational in the last 10 overs with the bat and then the Netherlands' bowlers did the job in style. #NEDvsSA," Virender Sehwag praised Netherlands' effort.

"A beautiful game at a beautiful place with such an unexpected result...Count me in every time! Had so much fun today...Way to go Netherlands... brilliant! #SAvsNED," wrote Dinesh Karthik on X.

"Netherlands many many congratulations on your historic win. You were discipline thru out the game. Specially in bowling. Wo chitthi mein kya hai??? #NEDvSA" wrote Irfan Pathan.

Netherlands caused the second big upset of this World Cup on Tuesday as they defeated fancied South Africa by 38 runs in Dharamsala. A three-wicket haul by Logan van Beek, a half-century by skipper Scott Edwards and an all-round show by Roelof van der Merwe helped the Netherlands beat South Africa, two days after Afghanistan caused an upset by defeating England.

October 2020 - Paul Van Meekeren was delivering Uber Eats at home as the T20WC in India got postponed.



South Africa are now at the third spot with two wins and a loss and four points. The Netherlands are at ninth with a win, two losses.

Chasing 246 runs in 43 overs, the Proteas started decently, with Quinton de Kock and skipper Temba Bavuma unleashing some big hits. However, Colin Ackermann ended the partnership between the duo at 36 runs, dismissing de Kock for 20 as he was caught by Scott Edwards. South Africa were 36/1 in eight overs.

In the next two overs or so, the game swung in favour of the Netherlands as they got rid of skipper Bavuma (16) after he was cleaned up by Roelef van der Merwe. Paul van Meekeren clean-bowled Aiden Markram for just one. Merwe in his next over also removed Rassie van der Dussen for four runs after being caught by Aryan Dutt. South Africa were 44/4 in 11.2 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, the backbone of Protea's middle-order started to rebuild the innings and the team reached the 50-run mark in 12.5 overs.

Klaasen-Miller were nearing a fifty-run partnership when Klaasen was removed by Logan van Beek for 28. He was caught by Vikramjit Singh at fine leg. Proteas were 89/5 in 18.5 overs.

Miller with Marco Jansen took Proteas beyond the 100-run mark in 22.2 overs.

Meekeran delivered another blow to Proteas by rattling Jansen's stumps when he was at nine. Proteas were now 109/6 in 25 overs.

Miller and Gerald Coetzee continued the innings and brought down the deficit to just a little more than 100 runs.

Just when Miller looked threatening and van Beek clean-bowled him for 43 runs. Coetzee did not last much longer and was removed for 22 after he was caught by Scott Edwards. Bas de Leede got the wicket. The Proteas were 147/8 in 33.1 overs.

With ANI inputs