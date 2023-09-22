The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the squad for the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. While most of the top names are there, there were a couple of surprises. Fast bowler Naseem Shah who suffered an injury during the recently concluded Asia Cup is not part of Pakistan's Cricket World Cup squad. But veteran pacer Hasan Ali has made a comeback into the Cricket World Cup squad. Babar Azam will lead the Pakistan cricket team at the Cricket World Cup while Shadab Khan will be his deputy.

Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq said Hasan had been recalled because of the injury to Naseem Shah. Naseem, 20, had suffered a shoulder injury during their match against India in the Asia Cup. He has been advised to undergo surgery and is expected to recover in three to four months.

Inzamam also announced three travelling reserves -- wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Zaman Khan for the World Cup who would be considered if there were any injuries in the squad.

"We were forced to make one change because of an unfortunate injury to Naseem Shah. We had a few injury scares in the recent Asia Cup, but I am glad to share that all the players are fully fit and are eager to perform for their country in the all-important tournament," Inzamam said in a release.

With a heavy heart, I'm sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country. While I'm disappointed, I believe everything is in Allah's hands. InshahAllah will be on the field very soon.



— Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 22, 2023

"I have received encouraging reports from our medical panel about Haris Rauf. He has started to (shadow) bowl at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection.

"I have a firm belief that this squad can bring the World Cup trophy to Pakistan and make the whole nation proud with their incredible performances. It is time to get behind our team and provide them with the backing and support that they need." Pakistan will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand on September 29 and Australia on October 3 before their tournament opener against the Netherlands on October 6.

Pakistan squad for ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Traveling Reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Haris

