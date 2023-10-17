Legendary Indian cricket team batter Virender Sehwag trolled former England skipper Michael Vaughan following England's shocking loss against Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023. England were outplayed by an impressive Afghanistan side but Vaughan took to social media to make a huge prediction about their campaign. “England in the World Cup semis,” Vaughan posted. In response, Sehwag pointed out that England have reached the semi-finals just once in the last eight editions. “Not in 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2023 . Just one in 8 attempts,” Sehwag trolled Vaughan on X.

Afghanistan pulled off one of the greatest Cricket World Cup shocks on Sunday when they defeated defending champions England by 69 runs in New Delhi.

Chasing 285 to win, after opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz had hit a blistering 80, England were bowled out for 215 despite Harry Brook's 66 with spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan claiming three wickets each.

Just one in 8 attempts. https://t.co/VeB0rBZt8O — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 16, 2023

"It's a very proud moment to be here in the World Cup beating the last champions, it is a good moment for the whole nation and the team. A wonderful performance for the bowlers and the batters," said Mujeeb.

The stunning upset gave Afghanistan just their second World Cup win to add to a lone victory over Scotland at the 2015 tournament.

They came into Sunday's clash having lost their opening two games in India and on a 14-match losing World Cup streak.