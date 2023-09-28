Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian cricket team bowlers with three wickets during the third ODI match against Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday. The fast bowler ended up on the losing side but his performance was a huge boost for India ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Skipper Rohit Sharma was quite happy with how Bumrah performed and said that the fast bowler is felling well both physically and mentally. Bumrah was out for quite some time with injury but his return has been a huge positive for the Indian cricket team and Rohit made it clear that one bad game will not affect him.

"I'm pretty happy, more importantly how he (Bumrah) feels body-wise, he has got so much skill, one bad game can happen to anyone. How he feels mentally and body-wise is key for us and that's looking good for us," Rohit said at the post-match ceremony when asked about Bumrah's form.

Rohit is extremely satisfied with his team's World Cup preparation and wouldn't like to read too much into the 66-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the final game of the three-match ODI series.

The skipper said he and the team management (coach Rahul Dravid) are extremely clear about the squad of 15 that will be on World Cup duty.

The final squad is expected to be announced on Thursday (September 28).

"The last 7-8 ODIs we've played really well in different conditions. We were challenged at different times and we took that challenge really well. Unfortunately, not the result we wanted today but I'm not going to look too much into this game. We've been playing really well," the skipper said at the post-match presentation.

Rohit has scored a number of half-centuries in recent games and he looked in fluent touch during his 81 on the day.

"I'm pretty happy (with my own form). Of course, I'd like to go all the way but as long as I'm hitting like that I'm happy," he said.

While Axar Patel's quadriceps tear keeps the team worried, Rohit was clear as to which players will be doing the job for India in the upcoming World Cup.

"When we talk about the 15-man squad we are very clear on what we want and the guys who will do the job for us. We're not confused. We know exactly where we are heading," he said.

(With PTI inputs)