Rachin Ravindra, the latest New Zealand sensation at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, is in great form. If India are to do well in the semi-final of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, then the hosts' bowlers will have to take his wicket right at the beginning. With 565 runs in nine innings, Rachin Ravindra is the third-highest scorer in the Cricket World Cup 2023. He has scored three centuries and and two half-centuries. His current average is 70.62.

When Indian cricket team gets down to action in the Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, it is needless to say that Rachin Ravindra will be a top target.

Rachin Ravindra is an Indian origin player. His grandparents live in Bengaluru. He even visited them during the Cricket World Cup 2023. There is a popular story that the name 'Rachin' is a mix of names of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

However, Rachin's father has now clarified that the given name was not intentional.

"When Rachin was born, my wife suggested the name, and we didn't spend a lot of time discussing it," said Ravi Krishnamurthy, Ravindra's father, to The Print.

"The name sounded good, was easy to spell, and short, so we decided to go with it. It was only some years later that we realised the name was a mix of Rahul and Sachin's names. He wasn't named with the intention to make our child a cricketer or anything of the sort."

Youngster Rachin Ravindra recently talked about his journey of breaking into the New Zealand team and living his childhood dream of the crowd chanting his name while he was performing on the field of cricket.

In the time frame of the past year to six months Rachin was not even close to breaking New Zealand's playing XI, but now has emerged as a talent to watch out for by scoring three tons in the ongoing World Cup and featuring in the Top-5 run scorers in the tournament.

His 42 against Sri Lanka took the Kiwis a step closer to qualifying for the semi-finals. While talking to Star Sports after the game, the 23-year-old youngster talked about his journey which has been nothing short of a fairy tale.

"It's a pretty surreal feeling. Grateful for the support, especially playing in Bangalore. Crowd chanting my name is something I will never take for granted. Dreamt of it as a child. Very happy to be here, lucky enough it worked out. Six to 12 months ago, I was not even in the frame. Good to get the job done and get into the playoffs. Lucky enough to have come here in my teenage years on club tours. That has helped me a lot. Nice wickets to bat on. If you play positive cricket, you get rewarded. The guys have adapted well. You talk to Kane, Devon, who are legends," Rachin said.

