Shubman Gill is all set to make his ODI Cricket World Cup debut as he returned into the Indian cricket team playing XI for the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Gill missed India's first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan due to illness as he was reportedly suffering from dengue. Gill replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing XI and he will be opening the batting for India along with skipper Rohit Sharma. Following the toss, Rohit announced the playing XI for the India vs Pakistan match and pointed out that it is unfortunate that Ishan missed out on selection.

"Gill is back in place of Ishan, unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him, he stepped up when we needed him. Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back," Rohit said when asked about Gill's inclusion in the playing XI.

Rohit won the toss and opted to bowl.

"We will bowl first, cannot get bigger than this, fantastic atmosphere. Sure lot of us are going to experience something really extraordinary. It's a good track, not going to change much, dew could be a big factor and keeping that in mind, we want to bowl first. We want to keep striving for the best, we want to come out there and give our best in every game. Keeping the atmosphere in the team relaxed is the most important thing in a tournament like this," the Indian cricket team skipper said.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.