India captain Rohit Sharma got the team off to another quick start, this time in the Cricket World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rohit breezed his way to a 31-ball 47, smashing four fours and three sixes. He was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell in the 10th over. With his knock, Rohit took his tally of runs in the tournament to 597 in 11 matches., thus becoming the highest-scoring skipper in a single edition of the World Cup.

Rohit, who also missed out on his fifty in the semi-final, went past Williamson with his 29th run to surpass his 578-run tally, which came in the 2019 edition.

Most runs by captains in a World Cup:

597 - Rohit Sharma (IND) in 2023

578 - Kane Williamson (NZ) in 2019

548 - Mahela Jayawardene (SL) in 2007

539 - Ricky Ponting (AUS) in 2003

509 - Aaron Finch (AUS) in 2019

Virat Kohli scored the first fifty of the World Cup final, before Australia captain Pat Cummins got the better on him.

Kohli reached the landmark in 56 balls, but had struck just four fours.

Kohli, who started this match as the tournament's leading batsman with 711 runs, scored a record-breaking 50th one-day international hundred in unbeaten hosts India's 70-run semi-final win over New Zealand.

That innings saw Kohli surpass the mark of 49 centuries he had shared with retired India great Sachin Tendulkar.

The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five.

On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.

India will be looking to lift their third World Cup title, while Australia will be aiming to clinch their sixth trophy.

(With ANI Inputs)