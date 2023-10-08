India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
49.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
Mohammed Siraj (6-1-22-0) to bowl the last over. Can he keep Australia under 200?
48.6 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery, outside off this time, Mitchell Starc eases it with soft hands in front of extra cover. Retains the strike with a single.
48.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Important runs these for Australia! Hardik Pandya goes a bit too straight, full and on the pads, Mitchell Starc does not miss out as helps it wide of short fine leg for a much-needed boundary.
48.4 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back and angles it across, outside off, Mitchell Starc shapes to chop it on the off side. Bottom edges it along the ground to KL Rahul.
48.3 overs (1 Run) At 131.1 kph, fuller and outside off, Josh Hazlewood extends his arms and pushes it through covers. Gets off the mark with a single.
Josh Hazlewood is the last man in.
48.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust as Hardik Pandya joins in on the fun! Bowls with seam up and pace on, fuller in length, Adam Zampa stays back and tries to go down the ground. The ball turns in his hand and he ends up hitting it flat towards mid off. Fails to hit it wide of the fielder and Virat Kohli makes absolutely no mistake. Hardik Pandya has his first wicket of the game and Australia are now nine down!
48.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with an off pace delivery, on a length, on middle, Mitchell Starc swats it without much timing to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
Hardik Pandya to bowl the penultimate over. He has conceded 21 runs in his two overs.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Tailing in, full and at the pads, Adam Zampa gets cramped for room but still manages to clip it away to mid-wicket.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Full and angling across, outside off, Mitchell Starc sits deep in his crease and drags it along the ground to deep mid-wicket for one.
47.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is bowled short again but beyond the tramline on off, left alone by Mitchell Starc for a wide.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Bangs it in short again, at the batter, Adam Zampa swivels and hooks it down to fine leg for a single. .
47.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery again, just outside off, Adam Zampa gives himself room and tries to free his arms. Mistimes the punch to mid off for another dot.
47.2 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length, on off, Adam Zampa stays leg side of the ball and taps it towards cover.
47.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Loses his radar and goes way down leg, on a length, the ball moves further away after pitching. KL Rahul dives quickly to his left and denies any extra runs.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it into the wicket, Mitchell Starc hangs back and fetches it from outside off. Mistimes the pull in front of deep mid-wicket for a single.
Mohammed Siraj (5-1-17-0) is back on.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Searing yorker again, at the stumps, Mitchell Starc gets his bat down in time and inside edges it behind square on the leg side for a single.
46.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and sliding down leg, Mitchell Starc lets it go for a wide.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Another yorker, at the stumps, Mitchell Starc clears his front leg and jams it out to mid off.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Oh, so close! Nails the yorker, just outside off, Mitchell Starc swings through the line but gets beaten for pace. Luckily for him, the ball sneaks just past the off stump.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off and bowls it on a length, on middle, Mitchell Starc stays beside the ball and defends it out.
46.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Short and punished! Jasprit Bumrah goes slightly short, on middle, Mitchell Starc stands tall and latches onto the pull. Smokes it over deep square leg for a biggie.
46.1 overs (0 Run) On a hard length, on middle, Mitchell Starc hangs back to defend. The ball angles back in and catches the inside edge.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Another carrom ball, full and on middle, Adam Zampa prods forward and defends it towards extra cover.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short, on middle, Mitchell Starc turns it through square leg and takes a single.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off, Mitchell Starc pushes it towards cover for a dot.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Slows it up, full and on middle, Mitchell Starc gets down and goes for the slog sweep. Swings too early and gets hit near the waist.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full and on off, Adam Zampa gets on the front foot and knocks it down to long on. Virat Kohli swoops in but misses the shy at the non-striker's end. It would not have mattered anyway as Zampa was in.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Drops it short, on off, a hint of away turn, Mitchell Starc taps it down to long off for a single.
