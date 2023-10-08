Shubman Gill was ruled out of the Indian cricket team's opening match at the Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia due to illness and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan replaced him in the playing XI on Sunday. Gill was reportedly suffering from dengue and India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that the youngster was not able to recover in time for the match. During the toss, Rohit said that they wait till the last minute for Gill's fitness report but it will be Ishan who will open the batting with him on Sunday.

"The conditions are there for the bowlers and the ball will turn as the game goes on, you need to understand what line and lengths to bowl and adjust accordingly. We played a lot of cricket before that, we played two good series before the warm up games, we have covered all bases."

"Unfortunately he (Shubman Gill) didn't recover in time, we waited till today morning and he couldn't recover. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting," Rohit said.

Australia captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first against India after winning the toss.

"We'll bat first, looks like a good wicket. The sun is out and looks like a good afternoon to bat. We are in a really good spot, we have played quite a lot of cricket but we got a good balance of giving guys game time and keeping them fresh. Abbott, Stoinis and Inglis miss out," he said.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

