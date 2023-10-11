India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup Latest Updates: India Aim To Tackle Afghanistan's Spin-Challenge
India vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup Live Updates: With Shubman Gill ruled out of the game due to dengue, Ishan Kishan will get another opportunity at the top of the order as India take on Afghanistan.
India vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup Live Updates: With Shubman Gill ruled out of the game due to dengue, Ishan Kishan will get another opportunity at the top of the order as India take on Afghanistan in their second match of World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. In the previous match, India brushed off a nervy start in their 200-run chase to beat Australia by six wickets. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries and stitched together a crucial partnership to guide India home against Australia. Afghanistan, on the other hand, were comprehensively beaten in their opening game against Bangladesh. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
- 12:03 (IST)IND VS AFG Live Score: Another partnership loading?Virat Kohli and KL Rahul sat together after the match against Australia and spoke about their match-winning partnership.
They both got #TeamIndia the first win of #CWC23— BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2023
As the bandwagon moves to Delhi, here's @imVkohli & @klrahul dissecting their match-winning partnership against Australia
P.S. The local lad is bracing himself for his homecoming
Watch the full interview ... pic.twitter.com/HSXYovY43T
- 12:01 (IST)IND vs AFG, World Cup Live: Hardik Pandya turns 30!
186 intl. matches— BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2023
3649 intl. runs
170 intl. wickets
Here's wishing #TeamIndia all-rounder Hardik Pandya a very Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/MDccKp8Zvq
- 11:55 (IST)IND vs AFG, World Cup Live: King is back in Delhi!Virat Kohli is back in his hometown. Can we expect fireworks at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, a venue where he has a stand named after him.
Virat Kohli pavilion is looking beautiful.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2023
- The king will arrive in his Kingdom today. pic.twitter.com/UjSSMDrdOm
- 11:49 (IST)IND vs AFG, World Cup Live: Good morning!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan from Delhi. Toss to take place at 1:30 PM IST. Action to begin after 2 PM IST.