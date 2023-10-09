Marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah provided Team India with their first breakthrough in the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia on Sunday in Chennai. The star India pacer dismissed opener Mitchell Marsh for duck in the third over of the innings. Marsh, who had opened along with David Warner, got bamboozled by the extra bounce of Bumrah's delivery and ended up giving a catch to Virat Kohli at the slip. It was the first time in the history of ODI World Cups that India had managed to dismiss an opening batter from Australia for a duck.

With that catch, Kohli (15) surpassed former India spinner Anil Kumble's (14) record of having the most number of catches in the ODI World Cup.

Apart from Kohli, it was also a historic feat for Bumrah, who became the first India bowler to dismiss an Australian opener for duck in the history of the ODI World Cup. Bumrha provided India the early brekathrough that set the tone for the team.

Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the 150th ODI match between the two powerhouses.

Marcus Stoinis misses out in Chennai for the five-time winners due to a hamstring injury.

Cummins said injured Travis Head was "on a couch in Adelaide" while Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis and Stoinis had also missed out.

For India, opener Shubman Gill has not recovered from a reported dengue fever. Ishan Kishan has made the team to open the batting.

The stadium was half-full before the first ball, but with thousands waiting outside the match is expected to witness a packed house in contrast to the mostly empty stadiums seen through the tournament so far.

(With AFP Inputs)