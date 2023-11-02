Virat Kohli added another massive milestone to his already illustrious career as he went past the 1000-run mark in ODIs in 2023 on Thursday. Kohli achieved the feat during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as the veteran India batter continued his brilliant run of form in the competition. This was the eighth time that Kohli scored 1000+ runs in a calendar year and as a result, he broke the world record held by legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar achieved the feat seven times during his legendary career in ODI cricket.

Most times scoring 1000+ ODI runs in a calendar year

8 - Virat Kohli (2011-14, 2017-19, 2023)*

7 - Sachin Tendulkar (1994, 1996-98, 2000, 2003, 2007)

Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The Indian cricket team is undefeated so far, with six wins in six matches while SL is struggling, having won only two of their six games.

SL skipper Kusal said at the toss, "We are going to bowl first. I think the pitch will be better for batting in the second part. Everyone did their best in the last few games. Hopefully, they will continue to do the same today. One change, DDS (Dhananjaya De Silva) is not playing, Dushan Hemantha is playing."

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, leading India for the first time in a World Cup match at his childhood venue, said, "Would have batted first. Obviously, some assistance to start with but under lights there will be good assistance for our pacers. Great honour, a great moment to lead the team. It is important for us to not get carried away by the performances we put in. Same team as the last game."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.