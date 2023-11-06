Sunday turned out to be a memorable day for Team India as they thrashed South Africa to register a massive 243-run victory in their ODI World Cup match. Opting to bat first, India posted a whopping total of 326/5 in 50 overs as Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday in style, with a record-equaling 49th ODI ton. Later, South Africa were bundled out for 83 with Ravindra Jadeja registering a five-wicket haul. After the match ended in the favour of the hosts, the entire Indian camp celebrated the joyous occasion in style.

In a video that has been shared on social media, the team was seen celebrating at their hotel, where Kohli and Jadeja were cutting cakes. The all-rounder playfully took some cake and tried to apply it on Kohli's face, but he seemed to have successfully evaded the attempt.

With this century, Kohli equaled legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons. Talking about his performance, the star Indian batter said that it was very overwhelming for him equal his "hero's" record.

"It was a big game, probably playing the toughest team in the tournament. There was a motivation to do well. Because it happened on my birthday, it becomes special and the people made it more special for me. I did wake up with that excitement that today is not just another game. People from the outside look at the game in a bit of a different way," said Kohli after the match.

"It is all too much for me to take in now, to equal my hero's record is something special for me. He is perfection when it comes to batting. It's a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from, I know the days I have watched him on TV. Just to get that appreciation from him means a lot to me," he added.

Talking about the match, set an imposing target of 327 after Kohli's 121-ball 101 not out, Shreyas Iyer's fluent 87-ball 77 and some fireworks towards the end by Suryakumar Yadav and Jadeja, the Proteas crumbled like a pack of cards.

India captain Rohit Sharma also deserves special mention for his 24-ball 40, putting South Africa on the back foot straightaway with his attacking intent.

When the Proteas' turn to bat came, the pitch remained pretty much the same but the Indian bowling was again at a different level altogether, running through the side with the same relentlessness and potency they have been doing through the tournament.

Team India will now be squaring off against Netherlands in their last group-stage match on November 12 in Bengaluru.

