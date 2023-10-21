After all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the game with an ankle injury, another Indian player Suryakumar Yadav was injured during the nets session ahead of India's ICC Cricket World Cup clash against New Zealand at Dharamshala on Sunday. India will face New Zealand at Dharamshala on Sunday. Both teams are undefeated in the tournament, having won four matches each and having eight points. New Zealand is at the top due to a better net run rate. Notably, India has not beaten the Kiwis at any ICC tournament since 2003.

During the nets, Suryakumar was hit on his wrist while facing a throwdown specialist during his practice. Surya was in heavy pain and had to leave the session.

This year, Suryakumar has played 14 ODIs, scoring 283 runs in 13 innings at an average of 23.58 with two fifties and best score of 72*. He has scored runs at a strike rate of over 113. Due to his hitting skills and 360-degree shots, he is viewed as an X-Factor for Men in Blue. With Hardik Pandya out due to an ankle injury, a spot was potentially left open for him to grab as a lower middle-order finisher.

Also, Ishan Kishan was stung by a honey bee at the back of his neck while practising and had to be rushed out of the practice. However, he is okay.

In 17 ODIs this year, Ishan has scored 456 runs at an average of 35.07 and a strike rate of over 93. He has hit four fifties in 15 matches, with the best score of 82.

Advertisement

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)