The schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India was announced earlier this week by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The tournament will kick off on October 5 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in what will be the repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. However, all eyes will be on the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan at the same venue on October 15. India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin shared his views on the blockbuster match against arch rivals Pakistan.

Ashwin feels that unlike other venues, it is hard to predict the nature of the Ahmedabad pitch, which nullifies the toss factor.

"During the IPL, the ball swung well in the second innings. Bowlers have enjoyed bowling here. We are playing Pakistan. I don't know how to weigh-in the toss factor here. In other venues, we can win the toss and choose to bowl first since the wicket will get better with the dew setting in. But, when it comes to Ahmedabad, it is more of a catch-22 situation," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin feels that young opening batter Shubman Gill, who won the Orange Cap in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), could relish at him home IPL venue.

"Very happy memories again for India in this particular venue when it comes to ICC events. But from the Narendra Modi Stadium, we have some learning lessons from this year's IPL and also from a few ODIs on this venue. From IPL, this is Shubman Gill's home venue, and he loves batting here. He is really going to relish this game," he added.