Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live Updates:Afghanistan will be going up against Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match on Tuesday in Guwahati. Sri Lanka faced a shocking seven-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in their previous warm-up game. On the other hand, Afghanistan's warm-up match against South Africa got abandoned due to rain in Thiruvananthapuram. It will be a tough fight as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)