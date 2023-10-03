Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live Score Updates
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live: Afghanistan will be going up against Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match
AFG vs SL, World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live: Afg take on SL© AFP
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live Updates:Afghanistan will be going up against Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match on Tuesday in Guwahati. Sri Lanka faced a shocking seven-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in their previous warm-up game. On the other hand, Afghanistan's warm-up match against South Africa got abandoned due to rain in Thiruvananthapuram. It will be a tough fight as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)
Match 8, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2023, Oct 03, 2023
Match Delayed
AFG
SL
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
% chance to win
SL 58%
AFG 42%
Topics mentioned in this article
AFG vs SL, ODI WC Warm-up Live Updates
We are back for the chase!
... THE RUN CHASE ....
Sri Lanka did get a full game in last time against Bangladesh but were fairly outplayed by their Asian rivals. Having been restricted to a decent total of 263, their bowlers simply didn't have an answer for the Bangladeshi onslaught and lost the game with 8 overs to spare. A few of their batters did look good but that bowling arsenal really needs to find their groove. Who will end the warm-up campaign with a win? We shall see. Toss and team news in a bit.
Afghanistan had a bit of a disappointing Asia Cup and their previous warm-up game was washed out as well so, they will be hoping to get some game time under their belt. They do have a well-rounded side and their spinners are definitely suited for these conditions as well but it will be interesting to see the performance of the middle order and their pacers.
Hello and a warm welcome to the final round of warm-up matches before the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. It will be Afghanistan taking on Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Both teams will be itching to go out there and get a win under their belt before heading into the main event.