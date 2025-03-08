After giving a flawless performance in the group stage and the semi-final, Team India has marched into the final of Champions Trophy 2025. In the summit clash, Rohit Sharma and co will be up against New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai. India edged past the mighty Australia in the semi-final by four wickets after putting up a dominating show. In the last match of the group stage, India defeated New Zealand after spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who was making his Champions Trophy debut, took a brilliant fifer. Beaming with confidence, Team India went ahead with the same Playing XI in the semis against Australia.

Ahead of the summit clash, former India coach Ravi Shastri feels that both India and New Zealand are likely to make changes in their Playing XI, depending on the pitch conditions. The Dubai pitch behaved differently during the semi-final between India and Australia as it outrightly did not favour the spinners.

"I won't be surprised if there might be a change for either side depending on the pitch. Because the pitch we saw against Australia was the best pitch we've seen in the tournament," Shastri told The ICC Review.

"So the groundsman has another five days since the last game to prepare a surface and if it's a 280-300 surface like the last one was, you might just want to think about it. But you won't tinker with the side unless necessary," he added.

Talking about the match, Shastri stated that the likes of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Rachin Ravindra will be the ones having the most impact in the final.

"Now (on) current form, Kohli. When these guys get hot and you let them get their first 10 runs, then they're trouble. Whether it's Williamson, whether it's Kohli. So from New Zealand, I would say Williamson. To an extent, Rachin Ravindra, he is a fabulous young player," said Shastri.

"But these guys when they smell the coffee and you let them, in a final, get to that 10-15, then they're doubly dangerous. If there's one team that can beat India, it's New Zealand. So India start as favourites but only just," he added.

Shastri also predicted the like 'Player of the match' for the final.

“Player of the Match, I would go for an all-rounder,” he said in The ICC Review. “I'll say Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja from India. From New Zealand, I think that Glenn Phillips has something up. He might just show flashes of brilliance in the field. He might come and smash a cameo of 40, 50 and probably surprise you by taking a wicket or two,” Shastri said.