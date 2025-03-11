Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin feels mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was the 'X-Factor' in the Champions Trophy, saying that his performances helped the Rohit Sharma-led side lift the title. Despite not playing the entire tournament, Chakravarthy made the most of the backing given to him by captain Rohit and head coach Gautam Gambhir. For the unversed, Chakravarthy wasn't part of India's initial Champions Trophy squad, and was only added after he impressed in the white-ball series against England.

While New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra was named 'Player of the Tournament', Ashwin suggested that Chakravarthy should've been given the award instead.

"Whatever said and done, the Player of the Tournament, in my view, was Varun Chakaravarthy. He didn't play the entire tournament. He was such a big difference. If Varun Chakaravarthy wasn't there, I think this game would have been very different. He brought that X-factor and the novelty factor. If I were the judge, I would have given it to Varun. He was the biggest difference," Ashwin said on his Hindi YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

Ashwin was in awe of Chakravarthy's delivery with which he dismissed Glenn Phillips.

"Just look at how he dismissed Glenn Phillips. He wasn't covering the stumps, so Varun went wide of the crease and bowled that googly. In my view, Varun has to be the Player of the Series. The award should be given to someone who made the biggest difference. Varun Chakaravarthy deserves the Player of the Series award," he added.

Ashwin also credited India's Champions Trophy success to the bowlers, lauding the unit for restricting New Zealand to 251/7 in the final.

"I am so happy for Rohit and Gautam Gambhir. Just spare a thought for GG. What must he be going through? Losing Test series against New Zealand, you have been losing a few. But you made a remarkable decision. There was no Jasprit Bumrah. Remarkably, this Indian team won the Champions Trophy without Bumrah. What does it tell you? Where does it leave Indian cricket? I am so happy. I think the world will take some time to catch up with Indian cricket," he said.

After the final, Chakravarthy, who ended the tournament as the second highest wicket-taker, admitted he didn't expect his campaign to turn out like it did.

"I didn't expect to turn out like this, a dream come true. The spin was less in the first innings, and I had to be disciplined, just stick to the basics," Chakravarthy told the broadcasters after the match.