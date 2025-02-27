Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in a game with only pride at stake in the Champions Trophy 2025. It is the final group game for hosts Pakistan, who were humiliatingly knocked out of their home tournament in the group stage itself, following their loss to arch-rivals India and New Zealand's win over Bangladesh. The latter have managed to take games against India and New Zealand deeper, but have lost on both occasions. Hosts Pakistan will be hoping to get a consolation win, with the scanner firmly on the likes of captain Mohammad Rizwan and stalwarts like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details of Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy match take place?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy match will take place on Thursday, February 27 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy match be held?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

What time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy match start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)