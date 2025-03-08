The pitch for the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan has reportedly been selected. With the title-decider in Dubai just two days away, the authorities have finalised the strip, of many, which will be put into use on Sunday. The ground staff reportedly watered the entire square ahead of the final, and have decided to mark the center-wicket for the final between India and New Zealand. Notably, it's the same wicket that was used for the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash in the group stage of the tournament.

According to a report in the Times of India, the Champions Trophy final will use a 'used surface' being deployed.

The Emirates Cricket Board has reportedly maintained its 'two week rest' policy for the pitches in Dubai, which hosted the ILT20 before India's matches in the Champions Trophy. But, had no other option than using a 'tired surface' for the final between India and New Zealand.

The pitch was last used on February 23 during the India vs Pakistan game. Will now be utilised on March 09, in the Champions Trophy final.

"If you look at the pitches used in the Champions Trophy, the curators and ground staff ensured they get at least two weeks rest. Even when the ILT20 was on, the pitch used for the India vs Bangladesh game wasn't used for two weeks before match day. Similar approach was followed for the fixtures that were scheduled after that," says an official close to developments.

"The ILT20 was underway but the ground staff had an eye on the Champions Trophy. Not just the square, the outfield was given a lot of importance and that is why you have such a lush outfield even after so much cricket," adds the official.

With the temperatures rapidly rising in Dubai, spin bowling is set to be become even more important to the teams' plans for the final. The center-wicket has been under the covers over the last few days. The first look of the wicket is likely to be made public on Saturday.