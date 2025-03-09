Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the final of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday in search of registering one more ICC trophy against their names. Adding to the intrigue, these two teams have already battled in the tournament, and at the same venue, no less. This means strategies and adjustments will be firmly in focus as the Black Caps attempt to correct what happened a week ago.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, which has hosted India's campaign. The pitch offers plenty for bowlers, particularly spinners, who loom large in both lineups for the big contest.

India vs New Zealand ODIs Head-To-Head:

Matches Played: 119

India won: 61

New Zealand won: 50

Tied: 1

No Result: 7 Last result: India won by 44 runs (Dubai; 2025)

Last five results: India won - 5; New Zealand won - 0

India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head In Champions Trophy:

Matches played: 2

India won: 1

New Zealand won: 1

Last result: India won by 44 runs (Dubai; 2025)

Recent form:

India: Rohit Sharma and co have been faultless all Champions Trophy, having claimed all four contests in Dubai with relative ease. India topped Group A, completed with a win over their Final rivals New Zealand before launching into the knockout phase. Their team is the full package - quality stroke makers, damaging closers, great opening bowlers and a bullpen of spin options. India will be hard to beat.

New Zealand: The Kiwis' run to the Final has also been impressive and noteworthy. Outside of that loss to India, they haven't put a foot wrong in the tournament and their victory over South Africa was a strong semi-finals statement. The experience of already playing against India on the well-publicised Dubai wicket will hold them in good stead to be even better prepared for this follow-up contest.

Players in focus:

India: Mohammed Shami

It could be any one of the four slow bowlers that steps up and takes wickets through the mid-phase for India. But Shami's job as the opener is more distinct. He took three wickets against the Aussies last start, and if he generates any early-innings breakthroughs with the new ball, it'll send the Kiwis' batting plan off schedule.

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra

The 25-year-old sensation has developed a reputation as a big game hunter. Ravindra scored his fifth ODI hundred in the semi-finals against South Africa, and all five of those triple-figure knocks have come in ICC event competition. He saves his best for the big stage, and it certainly doesn't get much bigger than a Champions Trophy Final. His contribution doesn't end with the bat, either. Captain Mitchell Santner will utilise Ravindra's left-arm orthodox in the middle overs, which could well prove pivotal on the Dubai deck.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.