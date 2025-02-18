Just days before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy, Team India's bowling coach Morne Morkel had to fly back home from Dubai due to the death of his father. Morkel reached Dubai with the other members of the Indian team on February 15 and was part of many training sessions in the Middle Eastern region. But, the South African wasn't a part of the team's practice session on Monday. It was later reported that the former Proteas fast bowler was preparing to return home due to the unforeseen development.

Morkel's return schedule is not yet confirmed, as per Dainik Jagran, and his absence is bound to affect Team India's hopes of winning the Champions Trophy. India are scheduled to begin their ICC Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.

A Glimpse Into Team India's Preparations

Gearing up for the finisher's role, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul worked on his big-hitting skills as the Indian team trained for the second time on Monday ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh.

Rahul, typically known for his technical approach, appeared to shift gears as he focused on playing aggressive shots.

With Rishabh Pant pushing for a spot in the playing XI, the 32-year-old seemed to embrace a more proactive, power-hitting mindset.

Rahul, who scored a quick-fire 40 off 29 balls in the third ODI against England, was seen clearing the ropes with ease, practicing sixes off almost every delivery.

Set to bat at No 5 or 6, Rahul's role will be crucial in the final overs, where he might need to accelerate the innings from the outset and he could be seen practicing range-hitting during the high-intensity session.

Shreyas Iyer, who has displayed aggressive batting in the recent series, also worked on his power game.

Opener Shubman Gill, fresh from a Player-of-the-Series performance in the ODIs against England with scores of 87, 60, and 112, looked in sublime touch with a range of elegant strokes, including crisp drives and pulls.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, who returned to form with a scintillating 119 in the second ODI against England, also looked sharp, practicing late cuts and delicate touch shots.

India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli, who showed signs of regaining form after hitting a 52 in the third ODI, also spent time honing his skills. He looked confident as he was middling the ball and tried to play late.

With PTI Inputs