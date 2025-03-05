Former cricketer Basit Ali has strongly criticised Pakistan's team selection for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand, alleging favouritism and unjust exclusions. He claimed that deserving players had been sidelined while others secured their places through "backdoor channels". The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced major changes to the T20I squad, with Salman Ali Agha replacing Mohammad Rizwan as captain. All-rounder Shadab Khan, who was recalled to the side, was named vice-captain. However, Rizwan has been retained as ODI captain, while Babar Azam, despite being dropped from the T20I squad, remains in the one-day setup. The selectors also chose to retain most players who struggled in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Among the notable exclusions are Saud Shakeel, who played a crucial 64-run innings against India in Pakistan's last match, and fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who did not feature in a single Champions Trophy game but was still left out of the squad.

Basit Ali, speaking on his show, expressed his frustration over these decisions. "How many runs did Saud make against India? 64? Yet, he is out of the team," he remarked, questioning the logic behind his omission.

He also took aim at Hasnain's exclusion, calling it an injustice. "Why is Mohammad Hasnain, who is your next big fast bowler, not in the squad? He has proven his ability, yet he is ignored in both formats. What kind of injustice is this to a young, talented player?"

Basit further alleged that selection was influenced by reputation rather than merit. "Certain players have built good images for themselves, and that's why they are in the squad. These entries are all through the back door," he claimed.

Pakistan will play five T20Is and three ODIs in New Zealand, starting on March 16. However, with growing concerns over selection policies, the controversy surrounding the squad is likely to persist.

