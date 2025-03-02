During the India-New Zealand Group A clash in the 2025 Champions Trophy, talismanic batter Virat Kohli became the seventh Indian men's player to play 300 ODI games. He is also the 22nd player overall to get to the illustrious landmark in international cricket. However, the star batter couldn't manage to stay longer on the crease as he was dismissed by Matt Henry for 11. Kohli nailed a full-blooded cut but Glenn Phillips flew to his right at backward point to pouch a one-handed stunner, leaving Kohli and fans stunned. (India vs New Zealand LIVE Score)

As expected, his India team-mates were featured in a video on bcci.tv, shared after India were put in to bat first by New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. “Virat bhai, many congratulations for playing 300 ODIs for India. May your journey over the years be full of discipline, dedication and hard work. I hope that you continue to play for India,” said wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Veteran seamer Mohammed Shami stated, “300th match is a huge achievement. We pray that the fitness you have maintained and the performance you have given in the matches, should always remain the same. May the cricket we have enjoyed with you always remain the same. All the best.”

Kohli made his ODI debut for India in 2008 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. Since then, he has amassed more than 14,000 runs, including 51 centuries - the most hundreds hit by any batter. Kohli also captained India in 95 ODIs, including leading the side to a runners-up finish in 2017 Champions Trophy and to semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Arshdeep Singh, young left-arm fast-bowler, commented, "You inspire not only me but also the world with your work ethics. I am looking forward to seeing you hit a century in your 300th match and win many more matches in the future.

Shreyas Iyer, who bats at number four for India, remarked, “You have set a benchmark for a lot of youngsters out there. I am looking forward to playing alongside with you in many more games."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)