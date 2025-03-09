Since India's spotless progression from the ICC Champions Trophy Group stage, the chatter over the team getting 'unfair advantage' in the schedule of the tournament has been a hot topic. Since India played all of their matches, including the final, in Dubai, questions have arose over the tilted nature of the schedule. A number of former and current cricketers have raised their objections on the subject, including some England greats. However, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif found the ex-England stars' questions baffling.

Latif, in his YouTube show 'Caught Behind', said that it makes sense for Pakistani cricketers to raise objection on the 'unfair advantage' India has enjoyed in the Champions Trophy, but not England's former stars.

"If we (Pakistan) are talking about India having an advantage, you get it. But why are former England cricketers whining about it now? Begaani shaadi mein abdullah deewana (They are trying to be overly involved in someone else's affairs)," he said.

Latif admitted that the schedule is skewed in favour of Rohit Sharma's team, while also labelling the decision by the International Cricket Council a 'blunder'.

"Yes, there was a problem with scheduling. On Saturday, March 2nd, India played New Zealand in Dubai. If India had played that match a day earlier, when England played South Africa (on March 1st) in Karachi, then the semifinal lineup would have been decided easily. It was a blunder from the ICC and all the stakeholders. You have one job: to check the schedule, and you missed the mistake. Once you agreed, and now your team is out, you are whining. All the representatives of the cricket boards are to blame. You should not go to the ICC meeting to have a good time. Do your job properly," he added.

Latif took a sharp swipe at other cricketing teams, saying it makes sense for Pakistanis to raise objection out of 'jealousy' but not other cricketing teams as they agreed to this model before it was finalised.

"If India is getting all the support, but you all agreed to it, let's say we Pakistanis are making excuses because of jealousy, but the rest of the world should not moan about this issue. You all agreed to this schedule," he asserted.