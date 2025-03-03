Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble has hailed an exceptional Varun Chakaravarthy for picking 5-42 in India's 44-run win over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy, saying the wrist-spinner has won matches for the teams he played for in last 1.5 years and that his recent performance is very encouraging for the Rohit Sharma led-side. At the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Chakaravarthy returned figures of 5-42, the combined best bowling figures in the ongoing tournament, in just his second ODI game to bamboozle New Zealand and ensure India end as Group A toppers.

Chakaravarthy had been a late addition to India's squad for the Champions Trophy, as he came in for left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, leaving people wondering if the side was carrying too much spinners for Dubai's slow pitches. But on Sunday, Chakaravarthy and India proved that late decision to be fruitful.

"I think Varun has been exceptional in the last 1-1.5 years, consistently winning matches for whichever team he has played for, whether it's Tamil Nadu or KKR or for India in T20Is. Now, getting an opportunity (in ODIs), because obviously India had already qualified.”

"But going by the pitch and the conditions perhaps for the semi-final and hopefully for India, the final, this certainly augurs well,” said Kumble to ESPNcricinfo on Monday.

The Chennai-based Chakaravarthy first castled Will Young, and came back in the end of the middle overs to dismiss Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell in consecutive overs. He then removed Mitchell Santner, and dismissed Matt Henry on the very next ball to complete his incredible five-wicket haul.

Chakaravarthy may get a chance to shine again for India when they will face Australia in the first Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday. Kumble further believes Australia will find it difficult if India continue to play four spinners in the all-important semi-final clash

“If this is the kind of pitch India will continue to play on in Dubai, then this four-pronged spin attack would be really a challenge for any team. Australia would find it extremely difficult to maneuver these four spinners," he concluded.