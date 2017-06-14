ICC Champions Trophy, Live Score: England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK)

Eoin Morgan-led England have so far been impeccable with their all-round cricketing skills in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Mustering up a total of six points from three games in their group stages, the hosts sailed into the semi-finals. Touted as one of the favorites for the season, England face Pakistan in the first semi-final today at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales. ( LIVE SCORECARD)
When and Where to Watch: England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
We are at the business end of the tournament. England and Pakistan battle it out in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in Cardiff. The hosts who are favorites to win the tournament are unbeaten so far. They topped their group to make it to the semis. The English side have had three comprehensive victories in the group stage. They look a complete team and have clicked with both bat and ball. Eoin Morgan will be happy with the fact that everybody including himself are in great touch. The only issue will be Jason Roy's form. He has struggled with the bat and it will be interesting to see if the home side will give him another chance. Pakistan, who are highly unpredictable were not tipped by many to come this far, especially after the thumping they received in the first game against India. They turned the tables against South Africa and limped their way to victory against Sri Lanka, where captain Sarfraz Ahmed played a match-winning knock. Their dynamic bowling line-up is surely their strength and they will have to be at their best against a long English batting order. Considering that they are up against a side that is miles ahead of the Islanders in terms of both quality and form, playing positive cricket will hold the key. The English side are odds on favorite to win this clash but you can't rule the Men in Green out, as they have a fighting attitude and they will give it their all. Let us wait to find out who makes the final.