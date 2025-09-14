Forward Navneet Kaur scored a lightning-fast goal in the first minute of the match, but India failed to ride the momentum and went down 1-4 to hosts China in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2025 here on Sunday. With this result, India won the silver medal but failed to clinch the all-important direct spot in next year's World Cup as China scored via captain Ou Zixia (21'), Li Hong (40'), Zou Meirong (51'), and Zhong Jiaqi (53'). With this win, China became the eighth team to qualify for the 2026 Women's Hockey World Cup, which will be held August 14–30, 2025, to be played in Wavre, Belgium, and Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Belgium and the Netherlands earned direct spots as hosts, while Germany, Argentina, the United States, Spain, New Zealand, and China earned spots through the Continental championships.

India made a strong start in the final by going ahead in the very first minute through a penalty corner, which was converted by veteran forward Navneet Kaur (1') with a powerful strike.

Trailing by a goal, China increased the tempo and attacked with intent throughout the first half. In the fourth minute, they earned their first penalty corner, which was met by a goalline block by Sunelita Toppo, followed by another save from goalkeeper Bichu Devi. In the 15th minute, China received another penalty corner, but this time, they couldn't get past India's first rusher.

The trend followed in the second quarter, with China winning another penalty corner in the 17th minute, which was saved by Bichu Devi, who again made a brilliant block in the 20th minute in open play. China won a penalty corner in the 21st minute, but this time, Captain Ou Zixia (21') successfully converted it to score the equaliser. Both teams headed into the break with scores tied and all to play for in the second half.

India started the third quarter strongly as they limited China to their own half and made constant entries into the circle in search of the lead again; however, it was China that broke the deadlock. In the 40th minute, India received a penalty corner, but they couldn't convert it, giving away the ball to China as they launched a quick counterattack, catching India off guard. Li Hong (40') made a strong solo run and struck a back-handed shot which beat the goalkeeper and found the bottom right corner of the net.

China increased the gap in the fourth quarter with two quick goals in the 51st and 53rd minutes, respectively. Ying Zhang played a crucial pass inside the circle to Zou Meirong (51'), who made a first-touch finish in front of the post to score the third goal. This was followed by a good run by Zhong Jiaqi (53') from the right flank as she cut into the circle and slotted a shot past the goalkeeper to score China's fourth and final goal of the evening.

