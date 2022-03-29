Hit hard by the invasion of Russia, Ukraine on Tuesday pulled out of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, which is to be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa from April 1 to 12. "This is of course a very sad situation, first and foremost for all members of the team, especially the players, and I would like, on behalf of FIH, to reassert our full solidarity with the Ukrainian hockey community at this terrible time," International Hockey Federation (FIH) CEO Thierry Weil said in a statement.

"I would also like to extend our sincerest thanks to the Hockey Associations of Poland and the Netherlands, as well as the Dutch club of HV Victoria, for their tremendous efforts in providing support to the team in the last couple of weeks "We wish a lot of strength to everyone within the Ukrainian hockey community. Our thoughts are with them. And we hope that peace will be restored as soon as possible," he added.

The FIH further informed that Ukraine will not be replaced, meaning the event will be played with 15 teams, with Pool B comprising of South Africa, England and Ireland. The matches of Ukraine will stand cancelled.

