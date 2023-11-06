Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team on winning the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 beating Japan 4-0 in the final played at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Sunday. "India's Nari Shakti excels yet again! Congratulations to our stellar hockey team for clinching the prestigious Gold at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023! Their outstanding display of skill, unwavering passion and relentless determination has indeed filled our hearts with pride. Well done to the champions for elevating the nation's glory on the international stage!" PM Narendra Modi posted on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

Sangita Kumari (17'), Neha (46'), Lalremsiami (57'), and Vandana Katariya (60') netted a goal each for India.

In recognition of their exceptional performance, marked by an undefeated streak throughout the tournament and their title victory, Hockey India declared a reward of Rs 3.00 lakh for each member of the Indian Women's Hockey Team and Rs 1.50 lakh for each member of the support staff.

Earlier in the match, India began by exerting continuous pressure on Japan, in an effort to disconcert the reigning champions. The hosts made a promising foray toward the goal when Deepika positioned herself perfectly to secure an early lead, but her shot was saved by Japan's goalkeeper Eika Nakamura.

India maintained their offensive pressure, consistently penetrating the circle and testing Japan's steadfast defence, which remained resolute, frustrating India's endeavours to break the deadlock. As the first quarter concluded, the score remained level, and the match remained goalless.

Nevertheless, India persisted in their efforts to shatter the deadlock, and their determination bore fruit early in the second quarter, with Sangita Kumari (17') delivering a superb finish to put her team in the lead. However, this setback urged Japan, prompting them to mount counterattacks and apply pressure on the Indian squad. Japan even delivered a nerve-wracking moment for India when Shiho Kobayakawa appeared to score a goal, but a successful video referral by India revealed that the ball had touched Shiho's hand before she found the back of the net, thus leading to the goal being disallowed.

Furthermore, Japan earned three consecutive penalty corners, but India's resolute defence denied any potential comeback, allowing the hosts to enter halftime with a 1-0 advantage.

With the intention of broadening their advantage, India commenced the third quarter with an intensified offensive, displaying relentless determination. Nevertheless, Japan not only showcased formidable defensive strength to thwart the Indian onslaught but also seized control of possession, attempting to turn the tide of the game in their favour. Amidst these efforts, the Indian squad persistently probed Japan's defensive lines at regular intervals to sustain their momentum. Simultaneously, Japan intensified their offensive endeavours, yet neither team managed to breach the opposing goal in the penultimate quarter, concluding with India maintaining a 1-0 lead.

The fourth and final quarter commenced with India securing three consecutive penalty corners, and on the third attempt, they finally found success as Neha (46') deftly deflected the ball into the net, extending the Indian team's lead to 2-0, providing them with a much-needed cushion.

Nevertheless, Japan kept the Indian defenders on alert, and they earned a penalty stroke in the last eight minutes of the match. But India's Captain, Savita, exhibited remarkable skills, making a crucial save to preserve her team's two-goal advantage.

Moreover, in the closing moments of the match, Lalremsiami (57') delivered a goal via a penalty corner, while Vandana Katariya (60') executed a splendid field goal, sealing a commendable 4-0 triumph for India.