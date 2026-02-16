Under-fire Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has found itself in hot water after the state-run Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) confirmed that it had given the federation more than 10 million rupees to arrange hotel accommodation for the national team in Australia. The PHF and PSB have faced criticism after it came to light that the Pakistan hockey team had to wait for 13-14 hours at Sydney Airport, as the federation had not arranged any accommodation or food for the players and officials before their onward flight to Canberra.

The Pakistan team endured a chaotic start to their FIH Pro League campaign after being left without hotel accommodation upon arrival in Canberra, reportedly due to unpaid bills by the PHF. After travelling for nearly 24 hours from Lahore to Australia's capital ahead of the second leg of the Pro League, the players and support staff reached the designated four-star hotel, where they were informed that no booking existed under their names.

The players had to wait for hours outside the hotel with their luggage before immigrant Pakistanis in Canberra arranged cheap Airbnb accommodation for them.

The next day, Pakistan lost 3-2 in their first match against Australia.

The PSB has now issued a photocopy of the cheque for 10.5 million rupees that it provided to the PHF on January 28 to pay for the hotel accommodation.

This confirms that the PSB had fulfilled its responsibilities by paying for the team's air tickets, hotel accommodation, and daily allowances in advance.

The PSB covered all expenses for the Pro League after the government approved a special grant of more than 30 million rupees for the tournament.

The PHF, on its part, has continued to deny that the players and officials faced any difficulties in Australia, calling the reports an attempt to demoralise the team.

This is not the first time PHF officials have faced scrutiny over financial matters, and despite repeated efforts, no federation official was available for comment.

Pakistan also lost their most recent FIH Pro League match to Germany, 0-3.