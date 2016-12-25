Indian Junior Hockey Team Players Set Sights on Senior World Cup, 2020 Olympics

After leading the Indian team to the Junior Hockey World Cup crown, Harjeet Singh has said that he and his teammates are eyeing the top prize at the senior World Cup in 2018 and the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Speaking at a felicitation programme arranged by the West Bengal government in Kolkata on Sunday, Harjeet said, "The aim is to get into the (senior) team by impressing with our performances in the upcoming HIL (Hockey India League, starting January 21, 2017) and then aim for top honours in the World Cup and Tokyo Olympics 2020."

Harjeet, who led the side to its pinnacle after a span of 15 years, said it was the best feeling in the world when the roof came down in Lucknow after they beat Belgium 2-1 in the final.

"It was a surreal feeling. The entire stadium was packed and the moment we won, the joy crossed all limits. We felt so proud to be able to give so much joy to an entire nation at our age," Harjeet said.

India, in the process, also became the second team after Germany to win the title more than once.

The state government awarded each player a prize of Rs 10,000 for the historic feat.

(With inputs from IANS)