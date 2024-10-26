Goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh showcased nerves of steel, making three crucial saves as the India outwitted New Zealand 3-2 in a thrilling shootout to secure the bronze medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup junior men's hockey tournament here on Saturday. After the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time, strikers Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha converted their penalties in the tense shootout, while Bikramjit made three outstanding saves to secure victory against New Zealand.

Earlier in regulation time, Dilraj Singh (11') and Manmeet Singh (20') had given India a roaring start but New Zealand thawed India's plans in the final quarter with goals by Owen Brown (51') and Jonty Elmes (57').

India got off the blocks with tactful and compact attack. Swift, short passes and skillful dribbling helped them find success as early as in the 11th minute when Dilraj scored from an assist made by Mukesh Toppo to put India ahead 1-0.

India controlled the game in the second quarter too. Their defence was on point and stalled New Zealand forwards from creating scoring opportunities.

However, a defensive error in the 19th minute saw India concede a PC. But the defence line did well to block back-to-back PCs.

In the following minute, a brilliant display of stickwork and combination between Manmeet, Anmol Ekka and Mukesh saw them score stupendous field goal.

The 2-0 lead in the 20th minute put India in good stead. Riding on a good start, India created a flurry of chances before the second hooter but they could not extend the lead.

While the third quarter was goalless, New Zealand bounced back in the fourth quarter scoring two crucial goals that put India's hopes of winning the bronze in a limbo.

In the 51st minute, Bradley Rothwell assisted Owen Brown from the right flank with a strong cross pass that was perfectly tapped into the net by Brown.

Pressing forward, hunting for an equaliser, New Zealand found success in the 57th minute when Jonty Elmes, who scored a hat-trick against India in their previous game, struck a field goal to take the match to the shootout. PTI ATK APA APA

