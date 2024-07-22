Unarmed combat training, endurance runs and boat pulling were some of the elements of a first-ever "transformative training camp" that the national women's hockey team underwent recently at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), aimed at making the side mentally stronger, and more disciplined. The unique camp was held at the INA in Kannur, Kerala, from July 15 to 21. The women's hockey team is currently in a rebuilding phase after the heartbreak of failing to qualify for this month's Paris Olympics. "This transformative camp, conducted in the disciplined environment of the INA, aimed to enhance the team's skills and foster a spirit of unity and resilience," stated a press release from Hockey India.

The camp, it is said, was designed to instill key values such as "team building, mental strengthening, risk capabilities, discipline, self-defence, survival techniques, and leadership skills." Speaking about it, chief coach Harendra Singh said, "The Academy's dedication to mental strengthening and team bonding has transformed these young athletes into more competitive and resilient individuals." "Under the guidance of exemplary officers, our players have undergone rigorous training that will benefit them not only in hockey but in all aspects of their lives." He said the demanding drills pushed the players "beyond their limits".

"The skills and discipline they have acquired here are invaluable. This experience has undoubtedly prepared our team to face any challenge on and off the field with renewed confidence and determination," he hoped.

Hockey India said the camp's structured routines enhanced focus and commitment.

A friendly match was conducted between the academy's hockey team and the Indian side, followed by an interactive session with INA cadets.

Deputy Commandant Indian Naval Academy Rear Admiral Prakash Gopalan said, "This training camp was designed to provide them with a holistic development experience, focusing on mental toughness, discipline, and leadership.

"The athletes engaged in various activities that tested their limits and encouraged them to work as a cohesive unit. It was inspiring to see their dedication and resilience throughout the camp.

"We are confident that the skills and values they have acquired here will serve them well in their future endeavours, both in sports and in life." The activities at the camp included boat pulling, which "emphasised unity, cooperation, and perseverance" as team members synchronised their efforts to pull the boat, fostering resilience and adaptability.

Similarly, navigating an obstacle course and taking part in endurance runs, promoted strategic thinking, solidarity, and strategic planning.

The unarmed combat drills were designed to instill confidence, self-defence skills, and empowerment among the team members.

A naval drill was also a part of the exercise meant to promote discipline, coordination, and operational readiness.

A detailed day-wise activity program was provided and posted on the main notice board of the team's accommodation during the camp.

"...Lt. Hari Prakasam V M coordinated and liaised all activities. Also, a specially designed uniform for the camp was issued to all players and coaches upon arrival at INA, which is set against the backdrop of Ezhimala's seven hills," Hockey India stated.

