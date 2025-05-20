A top official of Indian hockey federation on Tuesday made it clear that it will follow government guidelines on Pakistan's participation in Asia Cup, which the country is hosting later this year, in the wake of the recent military conflict between the two nations. A ceasefire was agreed upon between the two countries after days of intense cross-border hostilities in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people, following which the IPL too remained suspended for a brief period.

When asked about Pakistan's participation in the upcoming tournament, Hockey India's (HI) secretary general Bholanath Singh said, "Whatever the government decides we will abide by it. Till now we didn't have talks with the government on this.

"The country comes first for us. Asia Cup is happening in India, and whatever the government advises us, we will abide by that."

The Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 till September 7.

Two days ago, a senior official in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said it has asked the sport's continental body to guarantee visas for its contingent to participate in the Asia Cup, which is a qualifying tournament for next year's men's FIH World Cup to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Bholanath added, "I am AHF (Asian Hockey Federation) vice-president, I am secretary general of Hockey India, but first I am a citizen of India. Whatever the country and the government decides, Hockey India will follow that. Posts are different, but country's honour comes first." Serious doubts though remain over Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup because of the tensions between the two countries.