Hockey India Postpones National Championships After Lockdown Is Extended

Updated: 14 April 2020 13:47 IST

The national championships were initially rescheduled to start on April 29, but with the nationwide lockdown extended till May 3, Hockey India have decided to postpone them indefinitely.

Hockey India Postpones National Championships After Lockdown Is Extended
Hockey India has postponed the national championships indefinitely. © AFP

Hockey India on Tuesday postponed all its rescheduled national championships indefinitely after the national lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic was extended till May 3. These tournaments were rescheduled to start on April 29 and continue till July 3 but have been suspended for now. "...Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the remaining annual 2020 Hockey India National Championships keeping in mind the well-being of all our stakeholders including the players, coaches, organisers, fans and officials," Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said.

"These tournaments have been postponed indefinitely and we will announce new dates basis the evolution of the COVID-19 situation in India," he added.

Ahmad said HI is working with the relevant central and state government departments to ensure that all necessary precautions are duly taken to maintain public health.

He said the participating member units must use this period to continue to update the member unit portal with player details.

"We would like to thank the various Hosts and Member Units who have been extremely co-operative to accommodate the request to postpone."

"I would also like to urge all the participating Member Units to continue to update the Member's portal with player's registrations and use this time effectively," Ahmad said.

The 2020 Hockey India National Championships that have been postponed indefinitely are as follows: 10th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2020, Ranchi, Jharkhand (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from April 29 to May 9 and May 7 to May 17 respectively. 10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from May 14 to May 21 and May 19 to May 30 respectively. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2020, Hisar, Haryana (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from May 3 to May 14 and May 12 to May 23 respectively. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2020, Imphal, Manipur (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from May 28 to June 4 and June 3 to June 13 respectively. 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020, Guwahati, Assam (B Division) earlier scheduled from June 20 to July 3.

