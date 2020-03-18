 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Gymnastics

Olympic Gymnastics Qualifier In Tokyo Cancelled Over Coronavirus

Updated: 18 March 2020 10:50 IST

The Japan Gymnastics Association announced the scrapping of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Tokyo on April 4-5, an Olympic test event, just a few days after saying it would be held without spectators.

Olympic Gymnastics Qualifier In Tokyo Cancelled Over Coronavirus
A rhythmic gymnastics Olympic test event scheduled for April 6 is still going ahead. © AFP

A Tokyo Olympics gymnastics qualifier next month, which had hoped to feature US superstar Simone Biles among its participants, was cancelled on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic continued to cast a shadow over this year's Games. The Japan Gymnastics Association announced the scrapping of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Tokyo on April 4-5, an Olympic test event, just a few days after saying it would be held without spectators. "Due to the impact of the spread of coronavirus infections in Europe and cancellations of World Cups in other countries, many athletes and judges decided not to participate in the event," the JGA said in a statement.

Leading gymnasts including four-time Olympic gold medallist Biles, who is expected to be among the stars of Tokyo 2020, had been on the original entry list for the event.

A rhythmic gymnastics Olympic test event scheduled for April 6 is still going ahead, according to the Tokyo 2020 organising committee.

"After confirming it is safe to do so, Tokyo 2020 will carry out an operational test within the given dates," the organisers said, adding they will consult with the International Olympic Committee and Federation Internationale de Gymnastique.

The cancellation comes as doubts grow about whether the Games can open as scheduled on July 24.

Organisers and the International Olympic Committee insist preparations are moving ahead as scheduled despite cancellations and alterations to events ranging from qualifiers to the torch relay.

Tokyo 2020 organisers said Tuesday they had taken the "heartbreaking" decision to scale back parts of flame's journey across Japan, beginning with its arrival in the country on Friday.

A recent poll by Kyodo News showed 70 percent of respondents in Japan said they did not think the Games could be held as scheduled. 

But the IOC said Tuesday there was no change to the programme so far.

"The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage," it said in a statement after its executive board met in Lausanne.

"Any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Gymnastics
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tokyo Olympics gymnastics qualifier was cancelled on Wednesday
  • Coronavirus pandemic continued to cast a shadow over Olympics
  • Japan Gymnastics Association scrapped Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
Related Articles
"How About You Amaze Me": Simone Biles Dig At USA Gymnastics In Birthday Tweet
"How About You Amaze Me": Simone Biles' Dig At USA Gymnastics In Birthday Tweet
Simone Biles Extends Record For Most World Gymnastic Championship Medals
Simone Biles Extends Record For Most World Gymnastic Championship Medals
Simone Biles Wins Record-Equalling 23rd World Championship Medal
Simone Biles Wins Record-Equalling 23rd World Championship Medal
Simone Biles Wins 16th World Gymnastics Title, Fifth All-Round Gold
Simone Biles Wins 16th World Gymnastics Title, Fifth All-Round Gold
World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Challenges Galore Indian Gymnasts Eyeing Olympic Spots
World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Challenges Galore Indian Gymnasts Eyeing Olympic Spots
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.