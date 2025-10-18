NDTV launched Golf Pro-Am, a platform for corporates to play alongside professional golfers, on Saturday. From Delhi to Bengaluru and Mumbai to Kolkata, NDTV Pro-Am will travel across the country and provide a circuit that is "exclusive, aspirational and unforgettable." The launch took place at the NDTV World Summit 2025 in the presence of Kapil Dev, President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI); Amandeep Johl, CEO of PGTI; Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa; David Howell, member of the DP World Tour for 27 years; and Ajeetesh Sandhu, winner of seven professional titles, including two at the international level.

"We are very excited about this Pro-Am because it gives golf in India the kind of scale and platform that sports like cricket typically get. It deserves that profile and that stage. That is what we hope to do with NDTV Pro-Am," NDTV Editor-in-Chief and CEO Rahul Kanwal said at the event.

"The sport with the maximum potential in India right now is golf. India is going to produce all the top champions of the world. Our demographic is very young - our average age is just 28. For the next 30 years, the world's top golfers will come from India," Amitabh Kant said.

"This is one game where you can play at whatever age you are. It's very difficult for a cricketer or footballer to roll their arm at 50. Here, you can play with your father, your grandchildren, your friends, your wife. That's why this game is so big," Kapil Dev said.

"As golfers, thank you so much for starting this. A new company coming in and launching a Pro-Am - we want to thank you. I think that is very important. The media still hasn't taken it up the way it should. When I heard that you were trying to do a Pro-Am, I can't tell you how happy we were - and how happy the golfers were. They said, at least we will come on television," he added.