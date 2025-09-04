Legendary Indian cricket team star Yuvraj Singh was very excited about Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) starting for the first time in India. He said at an event, "I am really excited to be a part of IGPL. Because I think golf needs to develop in a country. It should become a part of the culture.

Why didn't he start golf earlier?

Yuvraj says, "When I think about how many matches of golf I could have played, I think about why I started playing golf late. However, I realized that it was not because of age. Obviously, I have played with all the golfers. I have a good friend Shiv Kapur who has taught me some great tricks of golf."

Game of stars like Kapil-Yuvi-Sachin-Dhoni

Many cricketers from India and around the world are seen trying their hand at golf. Pictures of Yuvraj Singh, Kapil Dev, Ajay Jadeja, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni playing golf have been attracting fans. Yuvi says, "I think golf is a wonderful game and the life of golfers is very difficult. When you get old, you have to pay your bills, you have to cut down."

If I had played golf earlier, I would have probably scored 3000 more runs

Yuvi says, "I often tell young cricketers that they must play golf. Golf gives you a chance to learn. If you make a mistake in cricket, you get out. Whereas if you make a mistake in golf, you can improve yourself again the next day. I tell young cricketers that too much cricket practice is also not good. You should also play golf. '

Asked Shubman Gill and Abhishek to play golf'

Yuvraj says, "I have also asked Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma to play golf. I ask all young athletes to play golf. In countries like Australia, South Africa, cricketers play cricket from a very young age. Too much cricket practice at a young age is not good. Golf can help you unwind and relax. Cricketers also benefit from this in cricket."