Four-time champion Iga Swiatek powered into the French Open second round on Monday with a dominant straight-sets win over Australian teenager Emerson Jones. Swiatek, playing at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since linking up with Rafael Nadal's former coach Francisco Roig, showed flashes of her best tennis in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. The Pole is looking to regain the trophy she won at Roland Garros in three successive years from 2022-24 before losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals 12 months ago.

Swiatek will take on Czech Sara Bejlek for a place in the last 32 on Wednesday.

The third seed is among the favourites for the title after finding some form by reaching the Italian Open semi-finals earlier this month.

Swiatek led 6-1, 3-0, before 17-year-old wildcard Jones battled for respectability, holding serve for the first time in the fifth game of the second set.

An upset was never on the cards, though, and Swiatek wrapped up victory after just an hour on Court Philippe Chatrier.

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