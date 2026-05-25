Indian-origin tennis star Nishesh Basavareddy made headlines at the French Open after he beat world No. 9 Taylor Fritz of the United States. The 21-year-old Basavareddy, currently ranked No. 148 in the world, beat his compatriot 7-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-1. After Taylor Fritz suffered a first-round exit at Roland Garros following a shocking defeat at the hands of countryman Nishesh Basavareddy, he stayed upbeat despite the loss, saying his level was not that bad but the Indian-American "cooked him" with his drop shots.

In his first appearance in the main draw of a clay-court major, the American wild card Basavareddy prevailed on his fourth match point after a titanic fight against his compatriot, securing his first victory at Roland-Garros and his first win against a Top 10 player, becoming the first American to achieve this "double" in Paris since 1996 and Chris Woodruff, who had then beaten Andre Agassi.

Who Is Nishesh Basavareddy?

The Indian-origin Basavareddy was born in Newport Beach, California, in 2005. His parents had moved to the United States from Nellore, India, in 1999. His older brother, Nishanth, was also born in the United States. His father initially worked for Toyota. Basavareddy turned pro in 2024 and had earlier been among the top 100 in the world too.

In the pair's first ATP head-to-head meeting, Basavareddy often put the seventh seed on the back foot with pinpoint backhand accuracy and deft drop shots.

"He just played incredibly well," Fritz said of Basavareddy. "The biggest thing was just the drop shots were crazy. Typically, when someone is drop-shotting me too much, I kind of just tell myself, 'Okay, I need to hit the ball deeper'.

"He was hitting insane drop shots, off balls that were landing on the baseline. He killed me with that, and there's not really much I can do about it. He really cooked me with the drop shots today. I was very impressed with his feel," he added.

For the second year in a row, Fritz, the No. 7 seed, was eliminated in the first round at Roland-Garros. Despite his defeat, he showed promise, putting up a strong fight, notably saving a match point in the third-set tiebreak. However, hampered by his lack of match practice, he then faded physically.

"I really don't think my level was that bad, to be honest. All things considered, I thought actually I played all right. There were certain things here and there that I could do a bit better," Fritz said.

"I wasn't hitting some of the spots on my serve as well as I could have. I could have returned a lot better as well, but it's a bit frustrating because a lot of times I'm not returning well, it's more like I'm having trouble just getting my racquet in a good place to make contact."

With IANS inputs

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